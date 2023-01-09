Good Tech Things
About
Newsletter
Videos
Marco Polo
microservices
Jan 9, 2023
View project
Every Cloud Architecture
cloud
Jan 8, 2023
View project
Testimonial Translator
enterprise
Jan 4, 2023
View project
Skill Shapes
skills
Dec 26, 2022
View project
Hardcore Engineer
startups
Dec 12, 2022
View project
Vendor Lock-In
enterprise
Dec 6, 2022
View project
AI Coding Assistant
programming
Dec 6, 2022
View project
Bug Taxonomy
programming
Dec 2, 2022
View project
Firefighting
devops
Dec 2, 2022
View project
Supply and Demand
learning
Nov 17, 2022
View project